China June inflation data due Friday 9 July 2021 - another surge for producer prices

The PPI in China has been skyrocketing, and another jump is expected to be reflected in the data for June due today.

Due at 0130 GMT China CPI expected 1.3% y/y, prior 1.3%

China CPI expected 0.0% m/m, prior -0.2% PPI expected 8.8% y/y, prior 9.0%



Consumer-level inflation is mild but the upstream prices are being pressured higher by commodity prices and, less of concern, base effects from comparison with 2020. Softer spending by consumers is keeping these upstream price effects from flowing into CPI. For now.





Meanwhile, the PBOC focus is, apparently, on providing more stimulus to the real economy and slowing a rising yuan:







