China June trade data, exports +4.3% y/y, imports +6.2% y/y (yuan terms)

trade balance: expected CNY 425bn, prior was CNY 442.75bn

Exports +4.3% y/y: expected +3.5%, prior was +1.4%

Imports +6.2% y/y: expected -4.7%, prior was -12.7%

Exports have now risen for 3 consecutive months

The data is only dribbling out, do not have the trade balnce announced from China yet, nor the figures in USD terms. Nevertheless, bounce of both imports and exports is encouraging for the Chinese economy.

China has said trade with the US is down 6.6% y/y in H1.