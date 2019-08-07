China keeps door open for September talks - report

This report could be helping sentiment

This report in the South China Morning Post is getting some attention:





Despite the significant escalation in tensions between China and the United States this week, negotiators are still expected to convene in Washington in September for another round of trade talks, sources have said.

US equities have cut losses in half.





The report notes that video conferences are scheduled this month to lay the groundwork for face-to-face talks.





The report notes that a key barometer in the weeks ahead will be whether top Chinese negotiator Liu He decides to travel to Washington to participate in talks.

