China likely to approve a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year

some experts said that it is possible for China to approve a vaccine by the end of this year to meet the urgent need of some countries severely hit by the epidemic.





Brazil has gathered enough infection data from a late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech (SINOVAC) and expects to have interim results on its efficiency in the first week of December based on analysis of the data from an independent committee





SINOVAC confirmed the plan with the Global Times on Tuesday but appears to be more cautious than their Brazilian partners: "It not something that could be rushed," Liu Peicheng, a spokesperson from SINOVAC told the Global Times.