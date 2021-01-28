China likely to avoid setting 2021 GDP target over debt concerns - report

Reuters reports on the matter





The report says that China will drop setting a GDP target for a second straight year on concerns that maintaining one could encourage provincial economies to ramp up debt, citing policy sources familiar with the matter.





However, no decision has been made yet on whether that will officially be the case. Adding that China may instead again use employment and other measures as implicit GDP targets.





The sources also say that government advisers who are calling to scrap the target again this year appear to be gaining the upper hand. A source is reported as saying:





"We will not set an explicit target but in reality there will be a target. We will not emphasise the importance of achieving said target at all costs."

On inflation though, China is expected to set a target of around 3% this year as compared to the 3.5% target last year (actual inflation was 2.5%).