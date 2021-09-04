China looking at increased regulation of data, security of 'intelligent vehicles'
An official at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology warned of risks posed by network security issues such as network attacks and network intrusions.
Flagged increased regulation to protect on issues such as the collection of personal information.
The report comes via Bloomberg, link (may be gated) and needs to be read in light of the crackdowns in the country on many tech-related industries. The crackdowns have led to investor concerns re the industries in China.