China loosens mortgage rules - more lending encouraged

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Chinese regulators told some major banks in September to accelerate approval of mortgages in Q4. 

  • Lenders permitted to apply to sell securities backed by residential mortgages to free up loan quotas
  • Doing this had been banned earlier this year
  • also said to increase MBS issuance to avoid loan cap limits
A response to Evergrande and associated worries in the property sector.

China authorities are pulling out the stops to support the property sector, or at least cushion the falls.  
