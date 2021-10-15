China loosens mortgage rules - more lending encouraged

Chinese regulators told some major banks in September to accelerate approval of mortgages in Q4.

Lenders permitted to apply to sell securities backed by residential mortgages to free up loan quotas

Doing this had been banned earlier this year

also said to increase MBS issuance to avoid loan cap limits



A response to Evergrande and associated worries in the property sector.





China authorities are pulling out the stops to support the property sector, or at least cushion the falls.