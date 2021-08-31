China private survey manufacturing PMI data due today - how its different to the official PMI
Coming up at 0145 GMT China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August
- expected 50.2, prior 50.3
- China official PMIs for August: Manufacturing 50.1 (expected 50.1) & Services 47.5 (expected 52.0)
I've posted on the difference between the official and private survey PMIs before, so this is a repeat, but ICYMi:
- The official PMI and Caixin PMI are different surveys, of different firms, with different characteristics, so they often have diverging results.
- In brief, the Caixin/Markit surveys smaller firms than does the official survey from China's National Bureau of Statistics/China Logistics Information Center.