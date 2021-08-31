China private survey manufacturing PMI data due today - how its different to the official PMI

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up at 0145 GMT China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August

I've posted on the difference between the official and private survey PMIs before, so this is a repeat, but ICYMi:
  • The official PMI and Caixin PMI are different surveys, of different firms, with different characteristics, so they often have diverging results.  
  • In brief, the Caixin/Markit surveys smaller firms than does the official survey from China's National Bureau of Statistics/China Logistics Information Center.
Recent results:
Coming up at 0145 GMT China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose