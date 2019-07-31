China Manufacturing PMI for July 49.7 vs 49.6 estimate

China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI for July









Manufacturing PMI 49.7 versus 49.6 estimate. Last month 49.4



Non-manufacturing PMI 53.7 vs 54.0 estimate. Last month 54.2

Composite PMI index 53.1 versus 53.0 last month

A reading above 50 signals expansion. The manufacturing index has now been below 50 for the third straight month and 6 of the last 8 months. The trade war with the US is weighing on that sector of the economy.







The NZDUSD and AUDUSD has moved lower with the NZDUSD moving to the lowest level since July 10. Also hurting the NZDUSD is the business confidence which moved to -44.3 from -38.1.



