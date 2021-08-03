China market regulator launches investigation on auto chip distributors
China to target auto chip vendors next
Not much details being provided besides that they will punish vendors that "break the price rule". I reckon they are a bit ticked off by the exorbitant surge in prices but then again with raw material shortages, there's a valid reasoning for that.
In any case, when China does decide on something like this, more often than not there will be some form of follow-up action taken in due time.