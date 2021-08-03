China market regulator launches investigation on auto chip distributors

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China to target auto chip vendors next

Not much details being provided besides that they will punish vendors that "break the price rule". I reckon they are a bit ticked off by the exorbitant surge in prices but then again with raw material shortages, there's a valid reasoning for that.

In any case, when China does decide on something like this, more often than not there will be some form of follow-up action taken in due time.

