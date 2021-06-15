China May 'Activity data' due Wednesday 16 June 2021 - Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Investment
Note the scheduled time for these data has changed to 0700 GMT. China activity data for May 2021.
Industrial Production y/y
expected 9.2%, prior was 9.8%
Foreign demand (for exports) remains strong, and domestic demand is improving
Industrial Production YTD y/y
expected 26.3%, prior was 29.6%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 17.0%, prior was 19.9%
Retail Sales y/y,
expected 14.0%, prior was 17.7%
supported by holiday spending over the Labour Day holiday - consumer spending improving in China.
Retail Sales YTD y/y
expected 26.3%, prior was29.6 %