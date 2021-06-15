China May 'Activity data' due Wednesday 16 June 2021 - Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Investment

Note the scheduled time for these data has changed to 0700 GMT. China activity data for May 2021.

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 9.2%, prior was 9.8%

  • Foreign demand (for exports) remains strong, and domestic demand is improving 

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 26.3%, prior was 29.6%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 17.0%, prior was 19.9%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 14.0%, prior was 17.7%

  • supported by holiday spending over the Labour Day holiday - consumer spending improving in China.

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected 26.3%, prior was29.6 %

