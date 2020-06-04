China may be labelled as a currency manipulator

ING piece on the US Treasury report on currency manipulatioin which has been delayed.

US Treasury publishes its report to Congress twice a year

policies of key trading partners are examined

aim is to identify countries that artificially manipulate their currencies to gain a competitive advantage to the detriment of the US

In order to labelled a manipulator, the Treasury requires three criteria be met,while countries that only meet two criteria are put in a "monitoring list".

For background on the three criteria the Treasury use, I posted this

