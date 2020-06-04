China may be labelled as a currency manipulator

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ING piece on the US Treasury report on currency manipulatioin which has been delayed.

  • US Treasury publishes its report to Congress twice a year 
  • policies of key trading partners are examined 
  • aim is to identify countries that artificially manipulate their currencies to gain a competitive advantage to the detriment of the US
In order to labelled a manipulator, the Treasury requires three criteria be met,while countries that only meet two criteria are put in a "monitoring list".
ING say China may might be labelled despite not meeting the criteria. Here is the piece for more 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose