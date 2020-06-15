China May Industrial production +4.4% y/y (expected 5.0%) & Retail sales -2.8% y/y (vs. -7.5% in April)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China activity data for May

Industrial Production +4.4% y/y 
  • expected 5.0%, prior was 3.9%
Industrial production YTD -2.8% y/y 
  • expected -3.0%, prior was -4.9%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -6.3% y/y,  
  • expected -6.0%, prior was -10.3%
Retail Sales -2.8% y/y, 
  • expected -2.3%, prior was -7.5%
Retail Sales YTD -13.5% y/y, 
  • expected -135.%, prior was -16.2%  

Also data released for the unemployment rate, 5.9%
  • expected 5.9%, prior was 6.0%


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose