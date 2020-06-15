China May Industrial production +4.4% y/y (expected 5.0%) & Retail sales -2.8% y/y (vs. -7.5% in April)

China activity data for May

Industrial Production +4.4% y/y

expected 5.0%, prior was 3.9%

Industrial production YTD -2.8% y/y

expected -3.0%, prior was -4.9%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -6.3% y/y,

expected -6.0%, prior was -10.3%

Retail Sales -2.8% y/y,

expected -2.3%, prior was -7.5%

Retail Sales YTD -13.5% y/y,

expected -135.%, prior was -16.2%





Also data released for the unemployment rate, 5.9%

expected 5.9%, prior was 6.0%









