China May Industrial production +4.4% y/y (expected 5.0%) & Retail sales -2.8% y/y (vs. -7.5% in April)
China activity data for May
Industrial Production +4.4% y/y
- expected 5.0%, prior was 3.9%
Industrial production YTD -2.8% y/y
- expected -3.0%, prior was -4.9%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -6.3% y/y,
- expected -6.0%, prior was -10.3%
Retail Sales -2.8% y/y,
- expected -2.3%, prior was -7.5%
Retail Sales YTD -13.5% y/y,
- expected -135.%, prior was -16.2%
Also data released for the unemployment rate, 5.9%
- expected 5.9%, prior was 6.0%