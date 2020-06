Latest Chinese credit data for May has been released - 10 June 2020





Prior +11.1%

New yuan loans ¥1,480.0 bn vs ¥1,600.0 bn expected



Aggregate financing ¥3,190.0 bn vs ¥3,100.0 bn expected







If anything, expect such conditions to remain that way as global demand/trade is also seen to be more subdued over the coming months/quarters as well.

Money supply growth is seen sticking at elevated levels as China dials back on deleveraging efforts in order to maintain a healthy supply of liquidity/credit in the economy, so as to maintain supportive measures in dealing with the virus fallout.