China May retail sales +12.4% vs +14.0% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics - 16 June 2021

  • Prior +17.7%
  • Retail sales YTD +25.7% vs +26.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +29.6%
  • Industrial production +8.8% vs +9.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +9.8%
  • Industrial production YTD +17.8% vs +18.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +20.3%
The figures for both retail sales and industrial output miss on estimates so that is a touch disappointing but China is still on the recovery path, though policymakers continue to warn that the foundations are not quite secure yet.

Among the challenges they face are a rising yuan, surging commodity prices, and global supply chain disruptions - hence their recent response.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose