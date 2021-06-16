China May retail sales +12.4% vs +14.0% y/y expected

Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics - 16 June 2021

Prior +17.7%

Retail sales YTD +25.7% vs +26.3% y/y expected

Prior +29.6%

Industrial production +8.8% vs +9.2% y/y expected

Prior +9.8%

Industrial production YTD +17.8% vs +18.0% y/y expected

Prior +20.3%







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Among the challenges they face are a rising yuan, surging commodity prices, and global supply chain disruptions - hence their recent response.

The figures for both retail sales and industrial output miss on estimates so that is a touch disappointing but China is still on the recovery path, though policymakers continue to warn that the foundations are not quite secure yet.