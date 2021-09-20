China media on "How Evergrande Could Turn Into ‘China’s Lehman Brothers'"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Caixin with the thought on a lot minds, Evergrande ... is on the verge of a dramatic debt restructuring or even bankruptcy... 

  • A bankruptcy would amount to a financial tsunami, or as some analysts put it, "China's Lehman Brothers."
  • As of the end of June, Evergrande had nearly 2 trillion yuan ($309 billion) of debts on its books, plus an unknown amount of off-books debt. 
And:
  • Like many of China's "too big to fail" conglomerates, Evergrande's crisis has fueled speculation over whether the government will step in for a rescue. 
Earlier Evergrande posts:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose