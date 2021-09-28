China media on "Severe Coal Supply-Demand Imbalance"
This is not fresh news of course, but getting a prominent run in Caixin today.
In brief:
- Recently, many regions in China have imposed a new round of power rationing.
- Behind the power shortage are key precipitating factors: rising prices and tight supplies of thermal coal.
- The situation in Guangdong, a major foreign trade province, epitomizes the severe nationwide coal supply-demand imbalance. Currently, the thermal coal inventory for Guangdong remains at a historically low level.
There is plenty more at the link (may be gated)
Coal imports from Australia have fallen ... to zero: