China media on "Severe Coal Supply-Demand Imbalance"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is not fresh news of course, but getting a prominent run in Caixin today.

In brief:
  • Recently, many regions in China have imposed a new round of power rationing. 
  • Behind the power shortage are key precipitating factors: rising prices and tight supplies of thermal coal.
  • The situation in Guangdong, a major foreign trade province, epitomizes the severe nationwide coal supply-demand imbalance. Currently, the thermal coal inventory for Guangdong remains at a historically low level.
There is plenty more at the link (may be gated)  

---
Earlier posts:
Coal imports from Australia have fallen ... to zero:
