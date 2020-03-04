China medical briefing: No data showing virus incubation of longer than 14 days

Chinese doctors who are treating coronavirus patients in Wuhan are briefing the media in Beijing currently





Median incubation period lasts 5-7 days, no longer than 14 days

No data on exact number of cases of discharged patients testing positive again

No proof that patients who tested positive again can spread virus to others

Believe what you will about the virus outbreak and the number of cases reported all over the world. As I said, it is better to look at government steps and stimulus measures for a sense of how serious this whole thing is.





As long as countries keep up with strict containment measures and maintain travel restrictions, the global economy will continue to bleed.



