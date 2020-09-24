China patchy economic recovery - "most firms in most regions are seeing a far more muted recovery"
CBB International is a New-York-based research group. The firm puts a private survey called the China Beige Book
- adapts methodology used by the US Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"
- its a quarterly report
- uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy
Reuters have a bit of a summary up on the most recent report from CBB:
- "For the corporate elite - large firms and those based in the Big 3 coastal regions - the economy is accelerating ... But the rest of China - most firms in most regions - are seeing a far more muted recovery," said Derek Scissors, chief economist at CBB, in comments issued with the survey.
Here is the link to Reuters for (a little) more.