China patchy economic recovery - "most firms in most regions are seeing a far more muted recovery"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CBB International is a New-York-based research group. The firm puts a private survey called the China Beige Book

  • adapts methodology used by the US Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" 
  • its a quarterly report
  • uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy
Reuters have a bit of a summary up on the most recent report from CBB:
  • "For the corporate elite - large firms and those based in the Big 3 coastal regions - the economy is accelerating ... But the rest of China - most firms in most regions - are seeing a far more muted recovery," said Derek Scissors, chief economist at CBB, in comments issued with the survey.
Here is the link to Reuters for (a little) more. 




