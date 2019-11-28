China moves to hasten USD142 bn bond sale (to boost economy)

Bloomberg posted on this, 

  • China has ordered local governments to speed up the issuance of debt 
  • the debt is to be used for infrastructure projects
  • proceeds to be invested early in 2020 to help shore up the slowing economy
  • All localities are required to allocate the recently issued "special bond" quota of 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) "as soon as possible" to specific projects, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement late Wednesday. 
  • There were no details on when the sales will actually begin, or what the total quota for 2020 will be.

