China moves to hasten USD142 bn bond sale (to boost economy)
Bloomberg posted on this,
- China has ordered local governments to speed up the issuance of debt
- the debt is to be used for infrastructure projects
- proceeds to be invested early in 2020 to help shore up the slowing economy
- All localities are required to allocate the recently issued "special bond" quota of 1 trillion yuan ($142 billion) "as soon as possible" to specific projects, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement late Wednesday.
- There were no details on when the sales will actually begin, or what the total quota for 2020 will be.