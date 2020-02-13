China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting
Cites coronavirus
Kyodo says:
- China molds delaying annual parliament meeting due to the coronavirus
In other virus news:
- US energy Sec. Brouillette says there has been some slowing down of the Chinese energy purchases, but the impact from the coronavirus is marginal so far
- The White House said today that they doubt the accuracy of the data coming from China on the virus
- Alibaba warned the broad impact on Chinese economy
- Japan reported its 1st death from the illness
- The European commission singled out the outbreak it is a key downside risk
The total cases in China jumped by 15K today after China revises method for counting infections.
A look at the progression of infected and deaths, are showing the following numbers:
The so-called change in the methodology should see a return back to normal numbers tomorrow. However I don't know how the number of deaths can be misinterpreted or misreported.