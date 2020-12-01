China name-calls Australia a pussy

The editor of China state-media outlet Global Times is doing the bidding of his masters again.

This time calling Australia a pussy!

So far, no opinion leader, let alone political figure, in China, has called for boycotting Australian products. Australia extremely lacks a proper understanding of itself. It can't even be counted as a paper tiger, it's only a paper cat.

As a pro-tip, very few peeps in Australia take Pauline Hanson seriously.