China name-calls Australia a pussy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The editor of China state-media outlet Global Times is doing the bidding of his masters again.

This time calling Australia a pussy!
  • So far, no opinion leader, let alone political figure, in China, has called for boycotting Australian products. Australia extremely lacks a proper understanding of itself. It can't even be counted as a paper tiger, it's only a paper cat.
Here's the lackey's tweet:

As a pro-tip, very few peeps in Australia take Pauline Hanson seriously. 


