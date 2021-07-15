China new home price data in June, growth slowed from May

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The data was out earlier, June average new home prices in 70 major cities +0.5% m/m vs. +0.6% in May

  • For the y/y, +4.7% vs. +4.9% in May
Reuters have a little more info here

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose