China January new home prices +0.3% m/m (prior +0.1%) and +3.9% y/y (prior +3.8%)

Rising property prices are a key underpinning of domestic growth in China

Authorities do become concerned if prices appear to be rising too rapidly, citing leverage risks. This does not appear to be a concern at present though.





However, there are signals out of China that a tightening of monetary policy is being eyed:

Note too that China's home mortgage rates rose for the first time in 13 months in February. Authorities imposed caps on banks' real estate loans.







