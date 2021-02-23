China January new home prices +0.3% m/m (prior +0.1%) and +3.9% y/y (prior +3.8%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 Rising property prices are a key underpinning of domestic growth in China   

Authorities do become concerned if prices appear to be rising too rapidly, citing leverage risks. This does not appear to be a concern at present though.

However, there are signals out of China that a tightening of monetary policy is being eyed:
Note too that China's home mortgage rates rose for the first time in 13 months in February. Authorities imposed caps on banks' real estate loans.



