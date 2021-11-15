China new home prices in October -0.2% m/m (prior 0%)

And for the y/y +3.4% (prior +3.8%)

Despite all the turmoil in China's property sector the net result for prices in October across all of China is down a mere 0.2% on the month and still a solid +3.4% y/y.





O.

K.

There may be a bit of scepticism on these results. I couldn't possibly comment.





By various cities:

Beijing +0.6% m/m +4.9% y/y

Shanghai +0.1 & +3.8

Guangzhou -0.3 & +7.9

Shenzen -0.2 & +3.4

Across China's 70 major cities price rises for new homes were recorded in 13 (September was 27)