China new home prices in October -0.2% m/m (prior 0%)
And for the y/y +3.4% (prior +3.8%)
Despite all the turmoil in China's property sector the net result for prices in October across all of China is down a mere 0.2% on the month and still a solid +3.4% y/y.
O.
K.
There may be a bit of scepticism on these results. I couldn't possibly comment.
By various cities:
- Beijing +0.6% m/m +4.9% y/y
- Shanghai +0.1 & +3.8
- Guangzhou -0.3 & +7.9
- Shenzen -0.2 & +3.4
Across China's 70 major cities price rises for new homes were recorded in 13 (September was 27)