China NHC says that the country has passed the peak of the coronavirus epidemic

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China is beginning to shift the narrative to being post-virus recovery now

It is no coincidence that these remarks come alongside what the commerce ministry is saying here. This further highlights that China is quickly looking to put virus concerns behind as they get the economy back up and running again.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose