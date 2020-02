China NHC urges more Hubei cities with coronavirus to go into lock down

China NationalHealth Commission says places in Hubei that have a coronavirus outbreak should immediately take the same measures as Wuhan

via Reuters





So, this is not going at all well is it then?





Wuhan has:

shut itself off form outside

sent infected people to hospitals (some of the hospitals really should ne be referred to as hospitals), sometimes very much against their will

gone door-to-door to collect those with infection

I wonder if the "same measures as Wuhan" also includes to stop the bullshitting with the numbers?