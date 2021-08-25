China - Ningbo, world's third-largest container port, to reopen closed terminal today
State media in China report the shuttered terminal is to resume operations August 25.
Meishan terminal was shut down after Covid-19 infections among workers at the port. Ningbo is the world's third-largest container port, the Meishan terminal is one of its biggest box terminals amongst the 7 at the port.
The halting of operations there has seen ships backlog, it'll take a while to work through the delays but a start will be made from today according to the reports.