China November M2 money supply +10.7% vs +10.5% y/y expected
Latest Chinese credit data for October has been released - 9 December 2020
Broad money growth increased slightly last month but nothing that is too different from what has been reported in recent months. All of this just reaffirms that China is still maintaining a healthy supply of credit to bolster the economy recovery.
- Prior +10.5%
- New yuan loans ¥1,430.0 bn vs ¥1,450.0 bn expected
- Aggregate financing ¥2130.0 bn vs ¥2,075.0 bn expected