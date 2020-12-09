China November M2 money supply +10.7% vs +10.5% y/y expected

Latest Chinese credit data for October has been released - 9 December 2020





Prior +10.5% New yuan loans ¥1,430.0 bn vs ¥1,450.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥2130.0 bn vs ¥2,075.0 bn expected





Broad money growth increased slightly last month but nothing that is too different from what has been reported in recent months. All of this just reaffirms that China is still maintaining a healthy supply of credit to bolster the economy recovery.