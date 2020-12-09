China November M2 money supply +10.7% vs +10.5% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest Chinese credit data for October has been released - 9 December 2020


  • New yuan loans ¥1,430.0 bn vs ¥1,450.0 bn expected
  • Aggregate financing ¥2130.0 bn vs ¥2,075.0 bn expected
Broad money growth increased slightly last month but nothing that is too different from what has been reported in recent months. All of this just reaffirms that China is still maintaining a healthy supply of credit to bolster the economy recovery.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose