Latest Chinese credit data for November has been released - 10 December 2019





Prior +8.4%

New yuan loans ¥1,390.0 bn vs ¥1,200.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥1,750.0 bn vs ¥1,485.0 bn expected



Money supply growth continues to keep more stable around just above 8% relative to a year ago as China is seen maintaining a steady balance between deleveraging efforts and loosening credit conditions to bolster its economy.