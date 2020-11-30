China November PMIs: Manufacturing 52.1 (expected 51.5) & Non-manufacturing 56.4 (expected 56.0)
These are the official China PMIs for the month, from the country's National Bureau of Statistics.
Manufacturing 52.1 big beat and at its highest since September 2017
expected 51.5, prior 51.4
expected 56.0, prior 56.2
prior 55.3
Via Citi:
- overall production should carry on the momentum
- export orders were most likely still robust ahead of Western holiday seasons, and domestic demand may continue to hold up
(Citi comments from a pre-releases note)