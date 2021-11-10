China October CPI 1.5% y/y and PPI 13.5% y/y - both higher
China inflation data for October. Both CPI and PPI are higher than estimates.
China CPI 1.5% y/y, rising at its quickest since September 2020
- expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.0%
- +0.7% m/m
- China's Stats authority (National Bureau of Statistics, NBS) says CPI impacted by weather, commodity demand, cost.
- expected 12.4% y/y, prior 10.7%
- +2.5% m/m
- NBS cites tight supply in energy and materials
--
Background to this:
