China October CPI 1.5% y/y and PPI 13.5% y/y - both higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation data for October. Both CPI and PPI are higher than estimates. 

China CPI 1.5% y/y, rising at its quickest since September 2020
  • expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.0%
  • +0.7% m/m
  • China's Stats authority (National Bureau of Statistics, NBS) says CPI impacted by weather, commodity demand, cost. 
PPI 13.5% y/y, this is the highest since the NBS began this data point in October 1996
  • expected 12.4% y/y, prior 10.7% 
  • +2.5% m/m
  • NBS cites tight supply in energy and materials

--
Background to this:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose