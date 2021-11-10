China October CPI 1.5% y/y and PPI 13.5% y/y - both higher

China CPI 1.5% y/y, rising at its quickest since September 2020

expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.0%

+0.7% m/m

China's Stats authority (National Bureau of Statistics, NBS) says CPI impacted by weather, commodity demand, cost.

PPI 13.5% y/y, this is the highest since the NBS began this data point in October 1996