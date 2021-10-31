China October PMIs: Manufacturing 49.2 (prior 49.6) & Services 52.4 (prior 53.2)

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from China's National Bureaus of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP)

expected 49.7, prior 49.6

the second month of contraction in a row, energy shortages and high input prices taking a toll

expected 52.9, prior 53.2

this is a reasonable result given ongoing COVID-19 disruptions (much smaller in scale than those mid-2021 and of course in 2020)

prior 51.7

Monday 0145 GMT brings the Manufacturing PMI, expected 50, prior 50

Wednesday 0145 GMT brings the Non-manufacturing PMI, prior 53.4

Manufacturing PMI 49.2Non-manufacturing PMI 52.4Composite 50.8Still to come from China on October PMIS are those from Caixin, these are the privately survey PMIs. Coming up from November 1: