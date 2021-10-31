China October PMIs: Manufacturing 49.2 (prior 49.6) & Services 52.4 (prior 53.2)

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from China's National Bureaus of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP)

Manufacturing PMI 49.2
  • expected 49.7, prior 49.6
  • the second month of contraction in a row, energy shortages and high input prices taking a toll
Non-manufacturing PMI 52.4
  • expected 52.9, prior 53.2
  • this is a reasonable result given ongoing COVID-19 disruptions (much smaller in scale than those mid-2021 and of course in 2020)
Composite  50.8 
  • prior 51.7
Still to come from China on October PMIS are those from Caixin, these are the privately survey PMIs. Coming up from November 1:
  • Monday 0145 GMT brings the Manufacturing PMI, expected 50, prior 50
  • Wednesday 0145 GMT  brings the Non-manufacturing PMI, prior 53.4
