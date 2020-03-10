China offers to send Italy 1000 lung ventilators, 2 million face masks, 20,000 protective suits and 50,000 test kits.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Italy was quick to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in China, sending supplies to the country.

China is responding in kind,

China's embassy in Italy:
  • The Chinese government is ready to do its part as a sign of deep thanks to Italy for helping the country in times of need. 
  • Beijing is willing to supply Italy with one thousand lung ventilators, in addition to two million masks, 100 thousand of which are high-tech, 20 thousand protective suits and 50 thousand swabs for coronavirus tests. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose