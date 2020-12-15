China official comments on the imprisonment of a Bloomberg staff member
China's Foreign Ministry says all legal rights and interests are gunranteed.
The background to this is a Bloomberg employee in China was imprisoned in Beijing
Previously China:
- has said the matter is an "internal affair"
- accused the journalist of endangering national security
- "suspected of engaging in criminal activities that endanger China's national security and was recently taken into compulsory measures by the Beijing State Security Bureau in accordance with the law"