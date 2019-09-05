China official comments on US trade war "bullying"
Remarks from the China's ambassador to Australia are more reminiscent of what we are accustomed to rather then the current feel goods
The love fest began with this on Thursday:
China's ambassador to Australia
- says his country does not want a trade war with the United States
- but Beijing is not scared of retaliating
- US tariffs on Chinese goods "bullying"
- "In the face of US trade bullying and extreme pressure, China's position has always been rational and clear-cut"
- "We do not want a trade war, but are not afraid of fighting one."
He was writing, opinion piece, in the local Australian press on Thursday.
Anyway … for now the glass is half full.