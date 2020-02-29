3,000 in China  Manufacturing 35.7, this is the lowest ever recorded for this indicator.  ' />

China official PMIs February: Manufacturing 35.7 (expected 45.0) Non-manufacturing 29.6 (expected 51.0)

China's economy was hit hard right from the Lunar New Year holiday and the weeks after from the coronavirus outbreak. 

  • deaths now number >3,000 in China 
  • Severe travel restrictions
  • Severe actions on public health
  • Business closures 
Manufacturing 35.7, this is the lowest ever recorded for this indicator. 
  • expected 45.0, prior 50.0
Non-manufacturing 29.6 … I mentioned during the week I was surprised the 'expected' for this was still in expansion. And here we are, deepest in contraction ever recorded 
  • expected 51.0, prior 54.1
Composite 28.9
  • prior 53.0
China's economy coronavirus outbreak. 
----

Coming next week, the private survey PMIs:
2 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February 
  • expected 47.0, prior 51.1

Then on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 48.5, prior 51.8

  • Composite prior 51.9

I suspect the 'expecteds' for these will be taken lower after today's results. 
