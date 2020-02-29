China official PMIs February: Manufacturing 35.7 (expected 45.0) Non-manufacturing 29.6 (expected 51.0)

China's economy was hit hard right from the Lunar New Year holiday and the weeks after from the coronavirus outbreak.

deaths now number >3,000 in China

Severe travel restrictions

Severe actions on public health

Business closures

Manufacturing 35.7, this is the lowest ever recorded for this indicator.

expected 45.0, prior 50.0

Non-manufacturing 29.6 … I mentioned during the week I was surprised the 'expected' for this was still in expansion. And here we are, deepest in contraction ever recorded

expected 51.0, prior 54.1

Composite 28.9

Coming next week, the private survey PMIs: