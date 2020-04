Manufacturing 50.8 vs. expected 51.0% m/m, prior 52.0%

Non-manufacturing 53.2 vs. expected 52.5% y/y, prior 52.3%

Composite 53.4 vs. prior 53.0

The services improvement is particularly encouraging - factory reopening seems to have proceeded more smoothly than the recovery of the consumer, services higher is a sign the gap may be closing.