China official PMIs for September: Manufacturing 49.6 (expected 50.1)

China's National Bureau of Statistics official PMIs

Manufacturing 49.6 ... Reuters posting an early release
  • expected 50.1, prior 50.1
  • into contraction for the first time since February 2020 ... wow .... this is not good. 
  • the report cites a few factors for the surprise dip into contraction including both demand and supply pressures, surging energy pricing, along with higher prices for other inputs
Non-manufacturing 53.2

  • expected 52.7, prior 47.5

Composite 51.7 

  • prior 48.9


Still to come:

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 

  • expected 49.5, prior 49.2


ps. I posted earlier it was a holiday in China today ... too soon! The holiday is Friday (& through to October 7). 


