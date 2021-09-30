China official PMIs for September: Manufacturing 49.6 (expected 50.1)

China's National Bureau of Statistics official PMIs



expected 50.1, prior 50.1

into contraction for the first time since February 2020 ... wow .... this is not good.

the report cites a few factors for the surprise dip into contraction including both demand and supply pressures, surging energy pricing, along with higher prices for other inputs

expected 52.7, prior 47.5

prior 48.9

Manufacturing 49.6 ... Reuters posting an early releaseNon-manufacturing 53.2Composite 51.7

ps. I posted earlier it was a holiday in China today ... too soon! The holiday is Friday (& through to October 7).



