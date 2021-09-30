China official PMIs for September: Manufacturing 49.6 (expected 50.1)
China's National Bureau of Statistics official PMIs
Manufacturing 49.6 ... Reuters posting an early release
- expected 50.1, prior 50.1
- into contraction for the first time since February 2020 ... wow .... this is not good.
- the report cites a few factors for the surprise dip into contraction including both demand and supply pressures, surging energy pricing, along with higher prices for other inputs
expected 52.7, prior 47.5
prior 48.9
---
Still to come:
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September
- expected 49.5, prior 49.2
ps. I posted earlier it was a holiday in China today ... too soon! The holiday is Friday (& through to October 7).