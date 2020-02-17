China official reports total coronavirus cases has reached 70,548

China's National Health Commission update for end of February 16

So far:
  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291 
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974 
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (death toll 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (death toll 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 (death toll 490)
  • Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll 563)
  • Feb 6: 31,161 (death toll 636)
  • Feb 7: 34,564 (death toll 722)
  • Feb 8: 37,198 (death toll 811)
  • Feb 9: 40,171 (death toll 908)
  • Feb 10: 42,638 (death toll 1,016)
  • Feb 11: 44,653 (death toll 1,113)
  • Feb 12: 59,805 (death toll 1,367)
  • Feb 13: 63,851 total cases. Death toll now 1,380.  6,723 discharged from hospital.
  • Feb 14: NHC reports total cases at 66,492. Deaths on Feb 14 across China were 143, takes the total at 1,523.
  • Feb 15: 68,500, 1,665 dead.
  • Feb 16: 70,548 total cases in mainland China. Deaths up 105 to 1,770
Also, comments from a spokesman at the National Health Commission, on Sunday.
  • measures China has adopted to rein in the spread of the coronavirus are starting to have an impact

