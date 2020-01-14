China official says US not labelling China a currency manipulator positive for trade

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 14 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 13 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday 9 January at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday 8 January 2020 - 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
3 reasons to doubt the PBOC will allow the yuan to strengthen much further
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8954 (vs. yesterday at 6.9263)
-
Happy Birthday to the Reserve Bank of Australia
-
Fed's Bostic: Don't expect trade truce to change economic trajectory
-
Bank of Canada confirms survey data published early, says it regrets error