China official updates its total coronavirus cases to 31,161 (from 28,018 yesterday), death toll 636

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Health Commission updates the totals as of end February 6.

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291 
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
  • Feb 3: 20,438 (death toll 425)
  • Feb 4: 24,324 total cases, 490 deaths
  • Feb 5: 28,018 (death toll up by 73, now 563)
  • Feb 6: 31,161 (up 3,143), death toll is 636 (up 73)

    • Totals are for mainland China

    National Health Commission updates the totals as of end February 6.

    ForexLive
    By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose