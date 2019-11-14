China officially lifts ban on US poultry meat imports

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The move had been previously announced as part of trade talks between both countries but is now made official

China's customs have announced that they would lift restrictions on the import of poultry meat from the US, effective immediately.

I guess that's some good news in terms of the way trade talks are progressing - that there's still some goodwill - but as far as milestones go, this pales largely in comparison to the likes of tariffs and the US' demand for agricultural purchases.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose