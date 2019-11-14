China officially lifts ban on US poultry meat imports
The move had been previously announced as part of trade talks between both countries but is now made officialChina's customs have announced that they would lift restrictions on the import of poultry meat from the US, effective immediately.
I guess that's some good news in terms of the way trade talks are progressing - that there's still some goodwill - but as far as milestones go, this pales largely in comparison to the likes of tariffs and the US' demand for agricultural purchases.