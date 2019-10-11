China only offering to remove forced joint ventures in financial services
Clarification on the earlier report
Fox Business' Edward Lawrence earlier reported that China had offered to remove forced joint ventures altogether but he now reports that it only applies to financial services:
Chinese trade sources say China is offering to remove the requirement for forced joint ventures in Financial Services by Jan 2020. The Chinese would like to see if further tariffs could be suspended or rolled back. We will see if that is enough for US Trade Team.