China orders top energy firms to secure supplies at all costs - report

Oh man, to have a cargo of LNG right now





So China is hitting the panic button on energy. I assume this is referring to natural gas, since China has been selling off oil inventories. It could also refer to coal.





Vice Premier Han Zheng, who supervises the nation's energy sector and industrial production, earlier this week "ordered the country's top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs."







The message was that "blackouts won't be tolerated".







Asian gas prices are even higher than in Europe.







Here's how the European gas benchmark looks today:



