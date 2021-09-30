China orders top energy firms to secure supplies at all costs - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oh man, to have a cargo of LNG right now

gas prices
So China is hitting the panic button on energy. I assume this is referring to natural gas, since China has been selling off oil inventories. It could also refer to coal.

 Vice Premier Han Zheng, who supervises the nation's energy sector and industrial production, earlier this week "ordered the country's top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs."

The message was that "blackouts won't be tolerated".

Asian gas prices are even higher than in Europe.

Here's how the European gas benchmark looks today:
JR oil
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose