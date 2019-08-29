China PLA troop and armored trucks entering Hong Kong on early morning of August 29 local time - "routine"
This is a report online, not sure of the veracity but bringing it to everyone's attention
- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army conducted the 22nd rotation of its members in the wee hours of Thursday since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.
- Approved by the Central Military Commission, the move is normal routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, which stipulates that "the Hong Kong Garrison shall practice a system of rotation of its members."
OK, so said to be a routine operation. Heightened tensions surrounding HK / China have made this noteworthy. Let's indeed hope its nothing.