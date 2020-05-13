China planning large-scale military exercise in South China Sea

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's Global Times on reports in Japanese media 

  • claimed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will hold military drills for a "takeover of Dongsha Islands occupied by Taiwan" in August,
Says the GT:
  • Chinese mainland experts said on Wednesday that the Dongsha Islands are a strategically important location, and the PLA can turn any exercise into action if Taiwan secessionists insist on secession.

This is what may have catalyused the US Navy movement, earlier report:
China's Global Times on reports in Japanese media 
From that earlier post:
  • Rising tensions are contributing to a rise in risk trade wariness sentiment. This weighs on equities and currencies such as AUD. 


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose