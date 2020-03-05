China plans to approve of a massive new iron ore mine

Simandou mine is in the Simandou mountain range of southern Guinea

one of the largest iron ore reserves in the world

having estimated reserves of 2.4 billion tonnes of ore grading 65% iron metal

mining has been mooted for years (more that a decade) but finally looks set to commence

China will be a buyer

Rio Tinto and its biggest shareholder, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited the operator of the mine

So, looks like it'll (finally) go ahead into production.

Australia is currently a huge supplier of iron ore to China … which could well change.





Bloomberg with the news China has approved development of the mine.