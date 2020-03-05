China plans to approve of a massive new iron ore mine

Simandou mine is in the Simandou mountain range of southern Guinea

  • one of the largest iron ore reserves in the world
  • having estimated reserves of 2.4 billion tonnes of ore grading 65% iron metal
  • mining has been mooted for years (more that a decade) but finally looks set to commence
  • China will be a buyer
  • Rio Tinto and its biggest shareholder, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited the operator  of the mine
So, looks like it'll (finally) go ahead into production. 
Australia is currently a huge supplier of iron ore to China … which could well change. 

Bloomberg with the news China has approved development of the mine. 
