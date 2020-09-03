China plans to bolster broad chip sector support to counter Trump restrictions - report

China said to plan a sweeping set of policy changes to its semiconductor industry, according to Bloomberg





The report says that China is preparing broad support for so-called 3rd generation semiconductors for the next five years through to 2025, in an effort to counter Trump administration restrictions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.





Adding that a suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry is set to proposed to top leaders next month as part of the country's 5-year plan.





For some context, the so-called 3rd generation semiconductors are mainly chipsets that are widely used in radio frequency chips, military-grade radars and EVs.





There is little doubt that the squeeze that the US is putting on Huawei is a large part of the reason why China is going down this route i.e. their main goal is surely to try and be self-sustaining so as to not import as many semiconductors from overseas.