China plans to boost state stockpiles with US crops amid virus disruptions - report

China plans to add about 10 million tonnes of soybeans, 20 million tonnes of corn, and 1 million tonnes of cotton to its state reserves, with the bulk of the crops to be imported from the US, according to the sources.







In turn, I reckon that should also help out with fulfilling their commitment to the Phase One trade deal. Amid the coronavirus crisis, let's not forget that there is still a trade dispute ongoing between US and China that is going to persist for many more years.

The report says that China is planning to buy more than 30 million tonnes of crops for state stockpiles to help protect itself from supply chain disruptions due to the virus outbreak.